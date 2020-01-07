Ruby L. Turner

Last Updated: January 7, 2020 at 1:29 pm

Ruby L. Turner, 99, a DeKalb County native and White County resident, passed away Jan. 7, 2020, at her home, after an extended illness.

Mrs. Turner was born April 27, 1920, in DeKalb County. She was the daughter of Charlie Luna and Leela Steel Luna.

Mrs. Turner was a longtime member of West Sparta church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Reece Turner; three sons, Reece Turner Jr., Charles Elsie Turner (Billy), James Boyd Turner; five sisters, Ann Turner, Pearl Turner, May Robinson, Virgie Lewis, Betty Stacy; three brothers, Reed Luna, Monroe Luna, Ernest Luna; two grandsons, Stevie Turner-Snyder, Ernie Randolph; and a granddaughter, Tammy Louise Turner.

Survivors include two daughters, Paulette Pharris (Ray), of Sparta, Joyce Randolph, of Smithville; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Jan. 10, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home. Mrs. Turner will be laid to rest in Peeled Chestnut Cemetery. Derrick Coble and Jeff Turner will officiate. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Jan. 9, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be DeWayne Turner, Andrew Rodriguez, Wally Rhea, Bobby Newsome, Wayne Lowe, Mike Riley, and B.J. Turner.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.