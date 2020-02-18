Rush Limbaugh and the Democrat race and what else?

The Right Stuff – By Donald Holman

Here lately, when I sit down to write this column, I suffer from an embarrassment of riches. There are so many things going on that it is very hard to decide where to focus my attention and thereby yours. But I am going to give it a shot.

For those of you that may not listen to conservative talk radio, Rush Limbaugh announced he was diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer. Again, for those unaware, Rush was the founder of the political talk show. He launched his show, in 1988, with 56 radio stations and a novel idea – discuss with the American people the founding documents of the country, the role political leaders were taking, and the state of the nation.

For the first time ever, conservatives had a national voice around which to gather, and they began to realize in increasing numbers that they were not alone. That seems obvious now, but, if you go back to 1988, there was no Fox News and no voice at all for the millions of conservatives all across, as Rush says, “the fruited plain.” From then until now, Rush has grown his audience to 30 million plus and over 600 radio stations. Many stations build their entire format around the ears Rush attracts with his three-hour show, filling in with local hosts or other national voices, all gathered around the idea of Rush’s show.

If you have ever read an interview of how Rush does his show, he does his news research and prints off the articles he thinks are of the most interest to his listeners. From that, he writes a rough outline of what he wishes to cover. From there he wings it for three hours, five days a week, and informs millions of listeners as to the happenings of our country. Rush rarely has a guest and takes very few phone calls in his three-hour show. This makes Rush, and Rush alone, responsible for attracting and holding listeners attention across those three hours. Any way you look at it, his is a remarkable performance, keeping its current listeners and growing ever larger each year. So, it was no surprise the announcement of his diagnosis sent shock waves throughout the nation and the political world.

From the time of Rush’s announcement until now, Rush has been inundated with many pounds of mail, thousands of emails, and cards and flowers by the dozens, all from grateful listeners. Rush has asked his guest hosts to keep the focus of the show on the political news of the day and off of Rush and his health. And this they have done over the last few weeks.

When President Trump gave Rush the Presidential Medal of Freedom, liberal commentators seemingly literally lost their mind. Never mind that President Obama before Trump gave the medal to Ellen DeGeneres for a far less substantial impact as a performer, than Rush. Without attempting to tear down Ellen, she didn’t create a whole new format for the television industry like Rush did for radio. So, considered in the abstract, it would be puzzling to understand the American left’s unhappiness about Rush’s award. But when you realize what unhappy, miserable souls inhabit the bodies of the American left, it makes sense that they would protest a seemingly reasonable award.

And if you want to consider the differences between liberals and conservatives, consider the mass ill wishes that started when Rush announced his diagnosis and continue even now, calling for Rush to suffer the most miserable death and other nastiness. Most of their messages could not be repeated in a family-friendly format such as this newspaper. And that nasty negative attitude, in large part, is why the left has never been able to field a competitive talk show for the liberal side of politics. Hate is not the kind of emotion that radio listeners want to hear, and apparently there is little interest by them in an informative liberal format that discusses how government works. Contrast all this negativity to the caller last week that offered Rush one of his lungs. One of the guest hosts mentioned that they have been getting about two offers per day of the donation of a lung to Rush.

On the liberal side of things, isn’t it interesting how the candidacy of Bernie Sanders is progressing? The Democrat Party traditional power centers are as upset at the prospect of Bernie winning their primary as the Republicans were over Donald Trump. But, unlike the Republicans, the Democrats seemed poised to rewrite the rules for the multi- billionaire candidate. How can the Bernie Bros possibly vote for a billionaire such as Mike Bloomberg if he is perceived to have cheated to win the vote? Furthermore, how can minorities vote for Mike Bloomberg when the rules were changed to let the billionaire appear on stage but not for the purpose of allowing more minorities in the debate as was proposed earlier when the Democrat minority candidates were still in the race?

The race for president as a Democrat is beginning to look like a hopeless cause. No matter who wins, a substantial segment of the Democrat Party will be disillusioned and unwilling to vote for the candidate in the general election. It is particularly problematic if the traditional Democrats once again take the election away from Bernie Sanders. How can Bernie’s supporters, many of whom feel their candidate was deliberately shut out of the race last presidential election, vote for the candidate who ripped off Bernie again? And ripped off by the very wealthy Bloomberg who personifies the kind of candidate Bernie’s supporters detest.

We should all be concerned that so many of our fellow citizens are buying into the notion that socialism is the answer to their problems. Worldwide, socialism has failed wherever it has been tried. We need to address the failures in our school system that are allowing this misinformation to be taught to our children! See you next week…in the newspaper.