Russell Stinson

Russell Stinson, 79, of Sparta, passed away March 20, 2020, at his home, in Sparta.

Mr. Stinson was born Sept. 9, 1940, in Sunnybrook, Kentucky, to William Frances Stinson and Laura Neal Stinson.

He was a wise man that who being on his computer searching Facebook, being outside enjoying nature, and playing cards. He looked forward to his yearly trip to Pigeon Forge every September.

Mr. Stinson attended Life Church, in Cookeville, and loved being a part of the church. He loved his dog, Tootsie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elma and Josephine; and brother, Windell.

Survivors include his wife, Verda “Ruth” Garver Stinson; two sons, Doug (Deb) Stinson, Tim (Connie) Stinson; four daughters, Brenda (Adam) Johnson, Deborah (Arden) McFarland, Kathlean (James) Cervantes, Ginger (Philip) Grove; sisters, Thelma, Ada, Carol, Peggy, Judy; brothers, Stanley, Larry, Bill, Cecil; 26 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of life will be held on a later date.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.