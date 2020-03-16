Sales tax collections on target

By Rachel Auberger

Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced recently that, overall, January state tax revenues exceeded budgeted estimates, but Finance Director Chad Marcum said White County is close to what they budgeted.

“The economic growth we have experienced in these first six months puts the state in a good position to fund the current and upcoming fiscal years,” McWhorter said and also mentioned that January is the sixth month of the fiscal year which starts in July. “The year-to-date total tax collections are currently outpacing estimates by 6.48 percent, which signals a promising finish for the 2020 fiscal year. Nevertheless, we will continue to closely monitor our monthly receipts, being mindful that economic conditions may change.”

Statewide, general fund revenues were greater than the budgeted estimates in the amount of $105.7 million, while the four other funds that share in state tax revenues were $23.7 million more than the estimates.

White County reported state sales tax revenue of $1,540,377.13 and local sales tax revenue of $110,200.93 during the month of January.

“Sales tax has been a hot topic here in White County, but we don’t have an excess,” Marcum said. “We are right where we expected to be.”

Another large source of state revenue is motor vehicle registration. Revenues from motor vehicle taxes across the state were $2.9 million more than the January estimate and, on a year-to-date basis, exceed estimates by $8 million, with White County collecting $83,527.94 in motor vehicle taxes.

White County also reported $44,372.72 in realty transfer and mortgage taxes and $110,200.93 in combined state and local business tax for the month of January.

Statewide, year-to-date revenues for six months were $480.5 million more than the budgeted estimate. The general fund recorded $398 million in revenues more than estimates, and the four other funds totaled $82.5 million more than year-to-date estimates.