Sales tax revenues reflect strong consumer activity

By Rachel Auberger

The November state revenue report was released earlier this month, and sales tax revenue was more than $35 million above the state estimate.

November sales tax collections across the state of Tennessee totaled $817,343,704.64, which was $37.2 million more than estimated and over $36 million more than November 2019. While each city and county across the state can set their own local tax rates, the state rate is 7.00 percent. White County collected $1,451,571.55 in state sales taxes while Van Buren County collected $121,286.38.

Van Buren County, whose local sales tax rate is 2.75 percent county-wide, collected $59,100.54 in local taxes. White County has two different tax rates, 2.25 percent in the county while the city of Sparta increased their rate to 2.75 percent beginning Nov. 1, and collected $671,775.54 in total local sales tax.

According to county commssioners, an estimated 85 percent of sales tax collected in the county happens within city limits. If this holds true, then the city of Sparta collected just over $571,000 in local sales tax with the remainder coming from sales outside of the city limits.

Overall, the state of Tennessee had a 4.61 percent growth rate during the month of November and a year-to-date growth rate of 5.88 percent.

According to Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, Tennessee has had 11 consecutive months, including November 2019, of total tax growth for the state.

Overall November state revenues were 7.94 percent higher than November 2018. The $1.1 billion collected in overall revenues last month was $78.3 million more than the budgeted estimate.

“November sales tax receipts continue to reflect strong consumer activity within the state and corporate tax revenues greatly outperformed budgeted expectations for the month,” McWhorter said. “Although November is typically a small month for corporate tax receipts, we are pleasantly surprised by this month’s growth. While we continue to see strong revenue growth, we will closely watch revenue trends and adjust spending if growth weakens.”