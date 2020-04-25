Samuel Ralph Saylors

Samuel Ralph Saylors, 89, passed away at home, with his loved ones by his side.

Mr. Saylors was born Nov. 10, 1930, in White County, to Casto and Vera Saylors.

He served in the United States Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Saylors was a strong member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Donelson, a devoted Mason, and had a passion for golf. He was known for being a family man and kind to anyone he met.

Mr. Saylors was preceded in death by his wife, Ajemual Saylors; parents, Casto and Vera Saylors; and sister, Helen Boyd.

Survivors include his daughter, Shelley (Jerry); son, Sam Jr. (Staci); three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Jo Scarborough; many nieces and nephews; and his home health nurse, Debbie Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gideon Foundation.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private viewing. Graveside service will be noon, April 27, 2020, at Old Zion Cemetery.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.