Sandra Bowman

Sandra Bowman, 43, of Sparta, passed away Feb. 6, 2020, in Nashville.

She was born on Dec. 7, 1976, in Livingston, and she is the daughter Raymond Bowman and Rosalie Phillips.

Survivors include her daughter, Harley Judkins (Tyler); mother, Rosalie Phillips (Larry); father, Raymond Bowman; sisters, Susan Mabe (Jonathan), Edna Wilson; brothers, Lee Wilson (Christy), Steven Wilson, Christopher Wilson, Brandon Wilson (Kara); and grandchildren, Mason and Malachi Judkins

No services are scheduled at this time.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.