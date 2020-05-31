Sparta Live

Sandra Kay Clary

Sandra Kay Clary, 73, passed away May 24, 2020, after a long illness.

Mrs. Clary was born Sept. 27, 1946, the daughter of Willis and Anna Porter. She grew up in Huntington, West Virginia.

Mrs. Clary worked in the nursing field for many years. She loved arts and crafts and her Barbie doll collection. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Dale Clary.

Survivors include her husband, Roger Dale Clary; daughter, Christina Lynn DeWeese (Kelly); four grandchildren, Charlie Dale Tollison, Kayla Dawn Clary, Dalton James DeWeese, Kasey Dale Clary; three great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Ann Hartley (Gerald) and their son, Dain Chadwick Hartley; brother, Larry Franklin Porter (Vickie); and special friends, Skip and Diane Trombley

A memorial service will be 11 a.m., June 6, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home. Dewey Young will officiate. The family will welcome friends from 9-11 a.m., June 6, at the funeral home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees are asked to please continue to practice social distancing while attending any funeral/memorial/graveside services.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

