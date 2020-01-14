Sandra Kay Freet-Seagraves
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 14, 2020 8:48 am
Sandra Kay Freet-Seagraves, 69, of Sparta, passed away Jan. 10, 2020, in Sparta.
She was born Sept. 28, 1950, in Bremen, Indiana, to Robert and Virginia Freet.
She was a great nurse, loved crafts, and barn quilting. She was the best wife, mother, sister, and neighbor.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Seagraves, of Sparta; son, Robert Blakley Jr. (Gio), of Tampa, Florida; daughter, Virginia Rue (William), of Coronado, California; and grandchildren, Nikokta Barber, Anthony Rue, and Kenneth Rue.
The family has chosen cremation. No services are scheduled at this time.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
