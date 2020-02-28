Sarah Jo “Jodie” Cooley

Sarah Jo “Jodie” Cooley, 72, of Anderson, Indiana, passed away Feb. 22, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Jan. 15, 1948, in Sparta, to Norman and Addie Rice.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m., March 1, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1-3 p.m., March 1, at the funeral home.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.