Scavenger Hunt on March 14
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 12, 2020 8:05 am
Gavin Parker, Haley Guzman, Tamika Parker and Antonio Pedro, from left, gather during last month’s WestSide Scavenger Hunt, in Cookeville. This month’s scavenger hunt – the final hunt of the year – will be March 14. Get refreshments and an entry form with riddles and tiny picture clues at the Cookeville Depot Museum between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Replicate images in and around participating businesses with your cell phone or camera to be entered in a prize drawing. Participation is free.
