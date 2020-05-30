School board discusses future COVID-19 plans

By Rachel Auberger

The contract for Director of Schools Kurt Dronebarger was renewed for another four-year term, the maximum allowed, at the May 14, 2020, meeting of the White County School Board.

“I am so honored to be able to continue to serve as the director of White County Schools,” Dronebarger said. “I am thankful for the confidence that the school board and the community have shown in me.”

Dronebarger expressed his gratitude at the board’s unanimous approval to extend him the state’s maximum four-year contract. (Board Member Dave McCulley recused himself from discussion and voting in matters regarding the contract as his family ties to Dronebarger provided a conflict of interest).

“White County is my home, and its children are my heart, and I am humbled by the opportunity to lead this fine school system into the future,” Dronebarger said.

In light of the current economic instability surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Dronebarger requested to not receive a raise this year.

After the approval of the new contract for the director, the board heard reports from the school’s special education department, including school psychologists, the maintenance department, and the technology department.

Ashley Rust, the school system’s technology coordinator, reported on the use of the Edgenuity program the school has been using to facilitate online learning for the past eight weeks and stating that the program had already been being used in classrooms so transitioning to at-home-learning had not been as challenging as it could have been. Rust said the bigger issue has been finding which students did not have access to internet services or which families did not have enough devices in the home to accommodate all of their learners and that she has put in a bid to create hot spots in the school parking lots going forward.

The board also heard an update from Dronebarger on the COVID-19 school plan.

“Right now we just don’t know what next year looks like,” Dronebarger said.

He explained they have already issued plans for report card distribution and graduation and wrapping up the 2019-2020 school year before continuing to discuss the plans for next year.

“We are planning for hybrid start, but that could change tomorrow,” he said. “We are hoping for the best, planning for the worst, and we know that technology will be a big part.”

Dronebarger went on to say that Warrior Academy graduation is scheduled for June 12, baccalaureate is scheduled for June 14, and White County High School graduation, which is currently planned to be an in-person event hosted on the football field, is scheduled for June 15.

“If we can’t do that, due to health department recommendations, we will have a drive-through ceremony,” he said and stated that back-up dates, in case of inclement weather, will be released soon.

Other items on the agenda included the approval of emergency suspension of board policy in regard to testing, attendance, and graduation requirements. The resolution, passed unanimously, can be found on the school system’s website for the community to review. Anyone with questions about the suspension of the policies is encouraged to contact the director of schools by calling the White County Board of Education at (931) 836-2229.

The entirety of the monthly school board meeting, including the voting of several more items on the agenda, can be viewed at www.whitecoschools.net.