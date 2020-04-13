School board has discussion about director’s contract

By Rachel Auberger

The main topic of discussion during the April, 9, 2020, White County Board of Education meeting was the upcoming expiration of the contract for the director of schools.

A new proposed contract was presented to the board that mirrored the 2016 contract that director of schools Kurt Dronebarger has been working under, with a few differences. The board discussed the differences, as well as the consequences that the precedence those changes would set for future directors and boards, before agreeing to the contract in principle. Board member Dave McCulley recused himself from discussions because of his family ties to Dronebarger presenting a conflict of interest.

The changes include the following:

The new contract is for four years (maximum by law) and will be renewed annually and an additional year added pending a satisfactory evaluation of the director by the board, whereas the previous contract was for three years with a one-year option, which was used and is set to expire, on May 31, 2020.

The director will receive a 2 percent raise annually, only if he meets or exceeds expectations on his annual evaluation by the board and only if all certified personnel receive an increase. The raise shall be 2 percent or that equal of the state and local raise (for teachers), whichever is greater.

The director may use his company vehicle for personal purposes not interfering with school purposes provided the director shall pay or reimburse the cost of all fuel during such use.

There was some discussion about the number of vacation days to be allowed. This will be determined. Currently, the director earns 10 days per year and one additional day for each year served as director. The new contract would allow for 12 days plus one for each year served as director.

Vacation was discussed in length with concerns about how it might affect future contracts or directors.

“I don’t see a problem with it at this time, but, if we change in the future, it may appear as a reduction in benefits,” board member Richard McBride said.

Dronebarger, who admitted he never used all of his vacation days, said he did not have a problem with amending the contract back to the 10 days reflected in the 2016 contract.

“You have one of the most stressful jobs in the county,” McBride told him. “I value your time away from the job as much as the time on the job. We encourage you to use those. They are for the benefit for you and us alike. I would encourage you to take everything you can, so that you can function at the highest level when you are on the job.”

After more discussion that determined both contracts allowed for accrual of days up to, but not exceeding 20, it was decided to return the contract to the base of 10 vacation days per year.

“My original was three years with option for four,” Dronebarger said. “This contract says shall be renewed upon successful evaluation, so each year I would be on a four-year contract. It’s about longevity for me.”

All board members were in agreement that if the director were to receive a satisfactory evaluation, they did not have an issue with this provision. It was the legality of the matter they ultimately decided to look into before bringing a finalized contract to be voted on during the May 14, 2020 scheduled meeting.

Concerning the use of the company vehicle for personal use, it was determined this is common for directors in the region, and approval had been given, on occasion, to Dronebarger. By putting the language into the contract, it would simply alleviate the need to fill out a request each time a need to use the vehicle arose.

The director’s evaluation was discussed with the result being he had scored a 3.4 out of a possible 4.0. The topic of a clearer mission statement that addressed district goals was discussed, and it was determined the board should be part of this process. Then, the director could be better evaluated on his performance in regard to the established goals.

It was also determined there was no set plan for pay raises under the old contract, whereas the new one would set a scale for which to implement raises.

“Contingent that teachers get a raise,” Dronebarger said. “If teachers don’t get one, then I don’t either. That’s the way it should be.”

He then added that under the current uncertain times and possible financial strains that could arise, he was asking the board not impose the raise immediately.

“I am not requesting a pay increase this year,” he said. “This would set forth the accommodations for that in the future.”

Currently, Dronebarger’s salary comes in under $95,000 per year (compared to the $98,500 former director of schools Sandra Crouch was making when she retired in 2016), which is significantly under both the state average and the regional average for districts the size of White County. According to the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents, the state average base salary for districts with between 2,500 and 9,999 students (White County has 4,000) is $123, 605, and the average for Middle Tennessee districts in the same range is $114,115.

After discussing the changes, the board approved the contract in principle with the stipulation that the blanks concerning dates be filled in and the document be vetted by the school board’s attorney. The completed contract is to be brought back in front of the board during the scheduled May 14, 2020 meeting for final approval.

Another item of discussion during the meeting, which took place via video conferencing because of Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 16, was that of the status of the schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dronebarger recapped that the schools had been closed as of March 18, 2020, and the decision had been made to wait until that date so they could get grades in for that grading period as well as allow high school students to take the ACT for which they had been preparing. He said that while they were concerned about the health and safety of students and faculty, the governor had mandated schools close no later than Friday, March 20, so allowing those students to finish important tasks and tests still allowed White County to stay within that guideline.

“Currently, we are serving meals out of every school location, on Monday and Thursday, from 11 until 1,” Dronebarger reported. “We served 11,000 meals on Monday. Hats off to our school nutrition workers.”

Dronebarger went on to say the schools are providing educational packets and online learning to all students, and staff have work expectations every day that must be signed off on by a supervisor.

“All employees are on full pay with reduced hours and reduced expectations,” he added.

Board chairman Jayson McDonald said the CEO of Ben Lomand Connect has authorized two locations in Sparta to offer free Wi-Fi to the public.

“The parking lot behind Ben Lomand, and, as of Wednesday or Thursday of next week, there will be a hotspot at the sports complex, on Smithville Highway,” McDonald said.

Dronebarger said they are trying to assess how many students do not have access to online learning, and the issues are more than just not having access to internet, but rather whether they have access to devices, other than a phone, that can connect to Wi-Fi and allow them to complete work.

“We are finding out that the number is higher than we thought,” Dronebarger said.

He went on to say he will know more, on April 13, about what the plans for grades, graduation, and credits include. He also said the Tennessee Department of Education anticipates reopening schools before the scheduled end of the school year, but, as of the now, he has no dates or details.

Reports showed that all departments within the board of education are working to adapt to meet the needs of students and families and the changes during this time. Especially the IT and SPED departments.

“My faculty has stepped up to the plate and providing great services to our students,” Dr. Larry Thompson, head of special education, said. “Packets have to be individualized due to IEPs [Individualized Education Program]. We have 700 students with an IEP.”

Thompson said his teachers are making contact weekly with each parent through phone, text, email, Zoom, and Google Hangout. He said IEP meetings still have to go on and meet time frames, so, at this time, they are getting verbal permission from parents to finalize IEPs and will set a time later to meet in person and sign off on them.

“We are staying in contact with Bennett [board of education’s attorney] to be sure we are doing everything legally,” he said.

Thompson also said some parents were not able to get to the schools to retrieve their child’s packets because of disabilities, work requirements, or other issues, and teachers and supervisors were hand-delivering packets to those families.

“Thank you, Dr. Thompson for all you do for our special education students and teachers,” board member Dave McCulley, said.

The April 9 meeting was not open to the public, but the full recording can be found on the district’s website www.whitecoschools.net.