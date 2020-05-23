School board meetings
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | May 23, 2020 5:52 am
Tuesday, May 26th @ 6:00 pm
Meeting of the White County School Board
This will be a virtual meeting without public attendance for the purpose of discussing the FY21 school budget. A recording of the meeting will be available on the district website that same evening.
Thursday, May 28th @ 6:00 pm
Meeting of the White County School Board
This will be a virtual meeting without public attendance for the purpose of voting on the FY21 school budget. A recording of the meeting will be available on the district website that same evening.
No comments yet.
