School board meetings

Tuesday, May 26th @ 6:00 pm

Meeting of the White County School Board

This will be a virtual meeting without public attendance for the purpose of discussing the FY21 school budget. A recording of the meeting will be available on the district website that same evening.

Thursday, May 28th @ 6:00 pm

Meeting of the White County School Board

This will be a virtual meeting without public attendance for the purpose of voting on the FY21 school budget. A recording of the meeting will be available on the district website that same evening.