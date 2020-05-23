School board meetings

Sparta Live

Posted By | May 23, 2020 5:52 am

Tuesday, May 26th @ 6:00 pm

Meeting of the White County School Board

This will be a virtual meeting without public attendance for the purpose of discussing the FY21 school budget. A recording of the meeting will be available on the district website that same evening.

Thursday, May 28th @ 6:00 pm

Meeting of the White County School Board

This will be a virtual meeting without public attendance for the purpose of voting on the FY21 school budget.  A recording of the meeting will be available on the district website that same evening.

