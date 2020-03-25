Sparta Live

School shutdown is extended

Posted By | March 25, 2020 2:38 pm

Director’s update 03.25.2020

Based on the governor’s recommendation, White County schools will be closed through April 24, 2020. The new tentative return date is Monday, April 27, 2020. Families can expect new information, on Friday, March 27, via a School Messenger phone call and a new posting on the school district webpage. Thank you for your patience, and stay healthy.

Kurt Dronebarger
Director of Schools

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

SIGN UP FOR MORE! Get special offers and updates from us in your inbox. Sign Up!
+ +