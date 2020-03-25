School shutdown is extended
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 25, 2020 2:38 pm
Director’s update 03.25.2020
Based on the governor’s recommendation, White County schools will be closed through April 24, 2020. The new tentative return date is Monday, April 27, 2020. Families can expect new information, on Friday, March 27, via a School Messenger phone call and a new posting on the school district webpage. Thank you for your patience, and stay healthy.
Kurt Dronebarger
Director of Schools
