Schools are officially closed for remainder of year

By Rachel Auberger

On April 15, 2020, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recommended that all Tennessee schools remain closed for the rest of the school year, and White County schools quickly announced they would follow that recommendation.

“Although this decision is certainly in the best interest of public health and safety, it also raises many questions concerning grades, activities, and events,” White County Director of Schools Kurt Dronebarger said. “Individual schools will be providing more specific and up-to-date information soon via email, websites and phone calls. The White County Board of Education will be working diligently over the next several weeks to answer all of your questions.”

Dronebarger also announced they will be continuing to provide meals to all children ages 18 and under every Monday and Thursday through May 21, the previously scheduled end of the school year. As well as food, students can also continue to pick up packets of work prepared for them by their teachers.

“Please continue to work with your students to encourage learning during this difficult season and contact your school for assistance,” Dronebarger said as he encouraged parents to keep their children engaged in their learning with the educational activities that are being provided.

Among the many questions the recent announcement has brought up is one of testing. On March 20, the Tennessee Department of Education announced they would not be administering any required assessments for the 2019-2020 school year, including TCAP, ACT-Alt, and EOC tests. Additionally, they submitted a waiver to the U.S. Department of Education to remove all assessment-related requirements for the year.

The biggest set of questions have had to do with graduation, and the TDOE released the following statement:

The state board determines graduation requirements; however, students are not currently required to complete an EOC to receive credit for a course. At this point, districts should work to allow students to graduate without summative assessments, including the required college entrance exam (ACT/SAT). The state board, in partnership with the department, will be crafting updated guidance, policies, and rules to this effect.

“We are all disappointed and have more questions than answers,” Grant Swallows, principal at White County High School, said in a message to students promising them he is working to find answers for them and encouraging them to have faith that the school leadership intended to be there for them throughout the crisis. “Students, I’m asking you to trust me. We will work together to find answers. We WILL communicate once we have them.”

“I know that you have many questions, and, given time, we will answer all of them,” Dronebarger said. “But as for now, please do your part to stay safe and healthy at home so that we can all return to normal soon. Thank you all for your cooperation, patience, and understanding.”