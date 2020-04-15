Schools will remain closed

From Kurt Dronebarger, White County director of schools

On April 15th, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee recommended that all Tennessee schools remain closed for the rest of the school year. White County schools will follow that recommendation. Although this decision is certainly in the best interest of public health and safety, it also raises many questions concerning grades, activities, and events. Individual schools will be providing more specific and up to date information soon via email, websites and phone calls. The White County Board of Education will be working diligently over the next several weeks to answer all of your questions. In the meantime, meal and school work services will continue on Monday’s and Thursday’s (11:00 am to 1:00 pm) at each school campus through May 21st. Please continue to work with your students to encourage learning during this difficult season and contact your school for assistance. Finally, I know that you have many questions, and given time, we will answer all of them. But as for now, please do your part to stay safe and healthy at home, so that we can all return to normal soon. Thank you all for your cooperation, patience, and understanding.

Sincerely,

Kurt Dronebarger

Director of White County Schools