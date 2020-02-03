Seeking donations for book sale

By Rachel Auberger

A semi-annual book sale, which is hosted by Friends of White County Library and scheduled for mid-March, is in need of book donations.

“We typically have 300 boxes of books for the sale,” Donna Fare, spokesperson for the group, said. “But, as of right now, we only have 150 boxes.”

Fare went on to say that while the sale itself is still a couple of months away, donations are welcome any day, and the sooner the better, as the volunteers have work to do to get them ready for the sale.

“We need to get them cleaned and sorted and put in the boxes by topic,” she explained and said that while books don’t have to be in excellent condition, the volunteers do need to be sure that they are in ‘good’ condition. “We also have to go through them and make sure they are not all marked up and that kind of stuff.”

Friends of White County Library will accept any genre of book for their spring sale. Fiction, non-fiction, romance, ‘who-done-it’, true crime, children’s books, ‘coffee-table books’, self-help books, and even encyclopedias are welcome.

“Any kind of books – we can use them,” Fare claimed. “We know that more books will come along, but the more we have, the more we can sell and then the more money we have for the Summer Reading Program.”

According to Fare, the Summer Reading Program at White County Public Library is a “really good program” that has received awards in past years. Friends of White County Library are proud to be a part of the library’s summer feature program both through their financial support provided through the book sale and also through volunteer hours helping throughout the summer.

Anyone wishing to donate books to the spring sale can bring their donations to the White County Public Library, at 11 N. Church St.

“If they need help getting the books into the library, all they have to do is let someone at the desk know,” Fare said. “Someone will gladly come out and get the books and take them in if they need help.”

White County Public Library, located at 11 N. Church St., is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday. For more information call the library at (931) 836-3613.