Senator Bailey holds town hall meeting via teleconferencing

By Rachel Auberger

State Senator Paul Bailey held a telephone town hall meeting, on April 23, to provide an update to residents in Senate District 15 on education, as well as assistance for those seeking unemployment and small business aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With over 7,000 people calling in to listen, ask questions, and participate in an unofficial survey, it was determined that 68.5 percent of the participants were more concerned with the economical impact from the shutdown than they were with the health impact of the virus itself.

“I know many of you have a lot of questions in regards to unemployment and the school year, as well as those of you that are small business owners and would like to have some information to be able to help your employees as well as your own business,” Bailey said as he addressed the attendees that called in.

Bailey included several guest speakers to help in addressing the questions and concerns of the community: Mark Farley, executive director of Upper Cumberland Development District; Tyler Asher, director of the Small Business Development Center; Kurt Dronebarger, director of schools in White County; Jeff McCord, commissioner of Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development; and Rusty Phelps, assistant commissioner of Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Callers’ initial questions were about the latest information regarding opening the state of Tennessee, and Bailey fielded those questions, stating that restaurants can begin reopening as early as April 27, with 50 percent capacity, and that retail businesses can begin the process of reopening on April 29.

As the meeting continued, callers began asking about the availability of the next round of Small Business Loans the federal government has said were on the way.

“We were told to expect funding the first part of next week,” Asher said. “They would start allowing the payroll protection loans to start being processed again, and, of course, the Economic Injury Disaster Loans would begin to be processed again.”

“Obviously, there are a lot of programs being pushed down from the federal level that will flowing to the state government, and we expect many, many more programs to be established over the next coming weeks,” Asher continued. “The Upper Cumberland Development District HRA will have access to a lot of that information. We may or may not actually administer those, but we can certainly point you in the direction of where the newest and latest programs are.”

Questions about unemployment and when self-employed and 1099 employees could expect to begin seeing benefits were also addressed.

“We had to build a system to make sure those claims could get processed, and those claims will start to be processed and distributed for benefits starting tomorrow [April 24],” McCord answered, speaking about the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. “Those have taken us a little longer for the obvious reason that it’s never been administered before through unemployment.”

Callers also had questions about the end of the school year activities such as prom, graduation, and sports. While he said he could not speak specifically for every district, Dronebarger answered those questions as best he could, stating he had recently met with all the directors of the other school districts in the Upper Cumberland region.

“Most directors felt like prom was just an unnecessary risk at this point because of the unknown of where this [COVID-19] is going moving in to the summer,” Dronebarger said. “But most were shying away from the school prom as we are here in White County. As far as graduation goes, we desperately want to have an in-person ceremony, and most are planning for such, even if it’s not on the traditional day but maybe later in the summer.”

Dronebarger said that while most schools were planning a traditional ceremony, they have alternate plans should the health risk continue into the summer months.

“They have a Plan B and plan C in place, which would look something like a drive through or drive up celebration to award diplomas,” he said. “But we certainly want to recognize those folks and are doing everything we can to make that happen.”

Dronebarger said districts are still working to provide both meals and work to students and will continue to do so.

“Our schools are doing a great job in respect to coming and working together and serving families,” he said. “You will still see the summer feeding programs, summer reading programs, and more supplemental material. We need parents to stay involved like never before with their children’s education.”

Dronebarger said returning to school in the fall will most likely include some remediation for students.

“There will definitely be some schedule changes in order to accommodate make up or remediation time,” he continued. “It’s looking like about a two-year plan to catch up for all the lost time learning. We can’t expect to make this all up in one fell swoop. It looks like it’s going to be a lengthy procedure.”

As far as spring sports, Dronebarger reported that the TSSAA had cancelled those in their entirety and then said they didn’t really know what fall sports practices that traditionally start in the middle of July would look like yet.

“Folks are thinking about tryouts and things that normally happen this time of year,” he said. “Right now, we don’t have an answer to that other than we’re just following safety and health guidelines that say we have to stay apart. So those tryouts and those early spring practices are off right now until we get further guidance from the TSSAA.”

Bailey concluded the town hall meeting with encouragement to residents in the Upper Cumberland.

“I can say that we have hope in Tennessee,” he said. “We’re going to reopen our state. We’re going to get our economy back, and this is going to be the best news that anyone can have.”

Anyone wishing to speak with Bailey is encouraged to email him at paul@paulbaileyfortn.com or call his office at (615) 471-3978.