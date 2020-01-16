Sethi running for U.S. Senate

Manny Sethi, candidate for U.S. Senate, recently visited with officials and potential constituents at Sparta City Hall. (Photo by RACHEL AUBERGER)

By Rachel Auberger

Manny Sethi, who is seeking election to the U.S. Senate to represent the state of Tennessee, recently visited Sparta to promote his campaign and explain his position on key topics in an attempt to encourage voters to choose him as the official Republican Party candidate in March’s upcoming primary election.

“I grew up in Coffee County,” Sethi told the small group that met him at Sparta City Hall. “My parents were doctors and farmers for 30 years and lived the American dream in Tennessee. I think the Lord just put this in my heart to serve to make a different kind of difference. I’m a trauma surgeon, in Nashville, and I just think the time has come to make a choice for the U.S. Senate – who we are going to elect. I just don’t think we need to send another Washington insider to the swamp. I think we need to send a conservative outsider. That’s who I am. I lived my whole life serving our community as a trauma doctor. I created this nonprofit called HealthyTennessee.”

Sethi went on to say he feels the country is faced with a lot of problems, but there were three specific problems he wanted to focus on: healthcare, the opioid crisis, and illegal immigration.

“I personally believe that Obamacare is a disaster that has destroyed healthcare in our country,” he said. “Premiums are up. Deductibles are up. It’s not meaningful anymore. What we need is a new healthcare system that gets government out of the equation.”

Sethi claimed to have a plan to fix what he sees as a problem.

“We need pricing transparency, an individual insurance market, and we need to start paying doctors in a different way to treat prevention,” Sethi said. “We do all of those things – I’m telling you healthcare will improve. And, as our next U.S. senator, the first thing I’m going to do is try to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

Sethi then went on to discuss his plans for attacking the opioid crisis.

“The federal government has a one-size-fits-all solution for this problem, and I think that’s just wrong,” he said. “I think the mayor here [Jeff Young] knows more in his pinky about what’s going on in Sparta than some state legislator or federal legislator. So why don’t we empower the mayor, the local sheriff, these folks who know what’s going on, to solve these problems? The last two years I’ve been traveling Tennessee talking about this opioid problem in small towns, big cities. I’m telling you – we’ve got to empower local communities.”

The third issue Sethi chose to address was immigration. He claimed to have a unique view on this topic as his parents are originally from India.

“I don’t talk about this easily,” he said. “My parents were immigrants to this country. They came here legally.”

He told of his parents, both doctors, who grew up under difficult circumstances, wanting a better way of life for their children.

Sethi recalled his mother talking about standing in line at the U.S. Embassy, in India, to get visas to come to the United States and shared her words.

“I stood in line. I waited my turn. So did your father. That is the American Way,” Sethi said, repeating his mother’s words to him.

“It’s not racist to talk about illegal immigration,” Sethi claimed. “We’ve got to do that. As your next senator, I can do that thoughtfully. I am the product of two legal immigrants. We need to change the way we are doing immigration in this country to a merit-based system – not the system right now where people come here and just expect benefits.”

Sethi went on to answer questions from those listening to him. He stated that he was a big proponent of broadband and feels it is essential for rural communities. He said he believes telehealth is a piece of solving rural health issues but that the bigger issue is healthcare reform. Sethi said that he believes the welfare system is trapping people into a dependency way of life and that he would support a graduated “weaning” of benefits to encourage new employment.

“In this senate race, we’re faced with a real stark choice,” Sethi concluded. “Do you want a Washington insider, or do you want someone who comes from outside of the government? I’ve never even run for student council. I believe it’s time to change the swamp and tackle it in a different way. I deeply love Tennessee, and I love America. With this open senate seat, I just think it is a generational opportunity to make a difference – to make a different kind of difference.”