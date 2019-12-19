Seventh grade teams take two

By Jerry Lowery

The seventh grade Warriors and Warriorettes took on Tullahoma East, on Dec. 16. The Warriorettes won 44-21.

Ava Jones led in scoring with 18 points. Josie Williams scored seven points. Kennedy Billings and Breanna Powell scored six points each. Marian Swindell scored four points, and Lakelyn Grasty added three points in the win.

The seventh grade Warriors defeated Tullahoma East by a score of 54-20.

Tripp Pinion led the Warriors with 17 points. Chase Stephens added 11 points in the win. Jordan Brown and Darvon Connors each had five points. Lucas Dickerson and Keaun Lewis added three points each to finish the scoring for the Warriors.