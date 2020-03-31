Sexton hosting call-in town hall meeting for constituents

Cameron Sexton, Speaker of the TN House

Tonight [March 31] Speaker Cameron Sexton (R), of the Tennessee General Assembly, will be hosting a telephone town hall event for his constituents related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Speaker Sexton represents Van Buren, Cumberland, and Putnam counties. Dr. Chris Jones with Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center is expected to join the Speaker for the conversation, which begins at 7:10 p.m. Central. If you would like to listen in, the call-in number is 1-855-962-1498.