Sherry Beth Cope Smith

Sherry Beth Cope Smith, 58, of Doyle, passed away Jan. 1, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Smith was born April 25, 1961, in Sparta, to Bobby and Joyce Bennett Cope.

For the last 24 years, she worked at LTD as a supervisor. Prior to her time at LTD, she worked at Mallory Timers for 18 years. She was an avid deer hunter and loved working cattle alongside her husband, on the family farm. Mrs. Smith loved to cheer on the Volunteers on Saturdays, but her true passion was caring for her three grandchildren. Whether she was playing poolside with them or attending one of their games, she was lovingly devoted to them and their activities.

Family members left to cherish her memory include her husband of 41 years, Jeff Smith, of Doyle; daughter, Emilee Groce and husband Jacob, of Doyle; son, Shane Smith and wife Amanda, of Sparta; grandchildren, Rylee Groce, Maddox Groce, Carsen Smith; parents; Bobby and Joyce Cope, of Sparta; two brothers, Jeff Cope, of Sparta, Mike Cope, of Murfreesboro; nephew, Zac Cope; and nieces, Ciera Cope and Rachel Smith.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Jan. 4, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m., Jan. 3, at the funeral home. Chris Howard will officiate.

Jeff Smith, Shane Smith, Jacob Groce, Paul Reese, Charlie Hines, Chris Green, Mike Cope, and Brandon Smothers will serve as pallbearers.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.