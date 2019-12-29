Shirley Aline Fisher Johnson

Shirley Aline Fisher Johnson, 80, of Sparta, passed away Christmas Day, at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, in Murfreesboro.

Mrs. Johnson was born March 18, 1939, in Walling, to John Fisher and Venia Thelma Sparkman Fisher. She retired from Thomas Industries after 41 years of service. She loved going to yard sales and was a huge fan of the University of Tennessee athletics and Elvis Presley.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Hoyte Fisher, I.T. Fisher, Eldridge Fisher; and sisters, Betty Joe Fisher, Katie Fisher Hawkins and Edna Fisher Glen.

Surviving family members include her husband of 50 years, in a relationship that all started with a wink at a traffic light, in Sparta, Don M. Johnson; daughter, Rhonda Kirby and husband Brad; son, Greg Johnson; grandchildren, Olivia Kirby, Braxton Kirby; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was 11 a.m., Dec. 28, 2019, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Doug Goff officiated.

Nile Phylips, Dustin Kirby, Nick Kirby, Mark Fisher, Bronson Lee, and R.J. Lee served as pallbearers.

Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.