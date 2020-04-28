Sibling love never fails
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | April 28, 2020 7:41 am
When a brother and sister are as close and love each as much as Hattie Brewington Young and Robert “Tank” Brewington, they don’t let a quarantine keep them from sharing time together. According to Hattie’s son, Sparta Fire Chief Kirk Young, Tank brings Hattie breakfast almost every morning. They still share conversation while practicing social distancing.
