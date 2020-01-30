Sidney Lane will be closed – final piece of puzzle completed

By Ron Moses

White County Board of Commissioners has voted to close Sidney Lane, which is adjacent to the new Findlay Elementary School, after the school board accepted an offer to purchase the road from the City of Sparta who is now the owner. The deal has been somewhat convoluted with several entities involved in the process.

However, the vote was not unanimous, which took place during the Jan. 27, 2020, board of commissioners’ meeting.

“Quite frankly, the city is attempting to extort student safety in my opinion,” said County Commissioner Bobby McCulley. “It frustrates me, and really bothers me that the city won’t do the right thing and close their city road for a new city school that benefits city residents. It’s not right.”

Stanley Neal voted yes on the measure, but did so with trepidation.

“I would have like to [have] seen these issues broken down,” said Neal. “It should have been just about Sidney Lane being closed and the safety and security of these children, and it got put into a big pile of different issues. This is not the best way to handle this I don’t believe. I am going to vote for it, but I don’t like it.”

The resolution presented to the school board and the county commission by the City of Sparta stated, “A resolution to authorize the City of Sparta, TN to offer the following terms and conditions to White County, TN regarding the sale of baseball field property, abandonment of a portion of a city street, amendment of the airport industrial park sanitary sewer system services agreement, construction of (22) parking spaces, and optional pre-payment of annual voluntary contributions to White County, TN for the benefit of the White County Board of Education.”

The City of Sparta will pre-pay seven voluntary contributions of $350,000. According to the resolution, the City of Sparta will then pay the final two optional voluntary contributions in the amount of $100,000. There will be a 15 percent discount for paying early. The final voluntary contribution the City of Sparta will pay is $85,000.

McCulley and Andy Haston voted against the resolution.

In other business, Jerry Lowery approached the board with a resolution proposal that would opt White County out of participating in the Refugee Resettlement Program recently opted into by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. The county commission agreed to send the resolution through the committee process.

The commission also: