Sidney Lane will not be shut down

This aerial photo shows the location of Sidney Lane, which runs between the old Findlay Elementary School and the new facility.

By Ron Moses

Director of Schools Kurt Dronebarger stood before Sparta Board of Mayor and Aldermen last Thursday night and presented a letter about the closure of Sidney Lane.

Sidney Lane is the road that runs between the old Findlay Elementary School and the new structure and has been the center of much discussion with the city, the county, and White County Board of Education after a request to shut down the road so students could still have access to the playground equipment at the old structure.

That letter read, in part, “Upon review of resolution 19-545 (approved during city council meeting of December 12, 2019), the Board realized the resolution included additional items not related to our primary objective. Contained in the resolution is one item the board is not ready to consider regarding the purchase of the baseball field adjacent to the civic center. Another unrelated item is a matter of business between the County and City regarding sewer hook-up for the Hormann Industries site. Our decision was not to consider resolution 19-545 but instead let it be known unequivocally …. the city of Sparta, in the best interest of all parties, that Sidney Lane is closed to through traffic.”

With an agreement nowhere in sight, Dronebarger posed an alternative in the form of a request to initiate the planning phase of establishing a school zone on Sidney Lane.

“On behalf of the White County Board of Education and the families of Findlay Elementary School, I would like to request a portion of Sidney Lane between the old school and the new school be labeled as a school zone by the City of Sparta,” said Dronebarger.

Dronebarger requested the proper signage and noted that the board of education will be responsible for any associated costs.

The board unanimously approved the request. Sparta Mayor Jeff Young said the action was necessary.

“It is critical for the safety of the kids that attend Findlay Elementary School,” said Young. “Several discussions have been had over the last year, year-and-a-half about the possibility of closing that road.”

Young said a proposal was made.

“We made a proposal to the BOE [board of education] and the county to close it and let them just acquire the road,” said Young. “They chose and opted not to do that. We don’t have any problem with making the area a school zone but are not going to close that road.”

The school zone will be 1,000 feet.

“In years past, you could just have yellow signs,” said Young of the school zone. “Now the codes have changed, and they have to be lighted signs – flashing and more visibility and things like that. The peculiar situation on this one is that the crossing is at the bottom of a fairly significant hill.”

That will mean the crossing must have three signs.

“T-DOT [Tennessee Department of Transportation] has told us they are going to do a study,” said Young. “They think they will probably do a lighted sign at the top of the hill.”

In other business, the board also approved the purchase of a 2019 50-foot digger truck in the amount of $282,007 from Altec Industries, Inc. under the Sourcewell National Contract for the electric department.

Young also told the board he would like to set up a work session, in January, to designate which roads will be paved with the funds collected through the new sales and usage tax. In addition, Young said he would like the board to consider a lighting project for the industrial park.

The board also heard from department heads before the meeting was adjourned.

Alderman Jerry Lowery was not present.