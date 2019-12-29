Siegfried “Sigi” Hermann Stein

Siegfried “Sigi” Hermann Stein, 82, of Madison, passed away Dec. 26, 2019, at NHC Healthcare of Smithville.

Mr. Stein was born June 22, 1937, in Allenstein, Poland, to Hermann Stein and Gerta Neumann Stein.

He served in the United States Army and was an architectural engineer.

Mr. Stein was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Brenda Wallace Stein.

Survivors include his sisters-in-law, Linda Sevier, of Madison, Debra Prater (Mike), of Jefferson City, and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Dec. 29, 2019, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home. Bro. Jeremy Allen will officiate.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.