Sparta Live

Sigrid Karoline Marie Miller

Posted By | June 4, 2020 10:13 am

Sigrid Karoline Marie Miller, 76, passed away May 17, 2020, at Erlanger Hospital.

She was born May 3, 1944, in Boxburg, Germany, to August Lindner and Hildegard Lindner Kifer.

She studied in Lebanon where she earned a master’s degree in theological studies. She later became a contracting officer, negotiating several high-profile contracts between the United States and Germany. She received several awards of recognition of excellence in her field.

She spoke seven languages and could write in five. She was very knowledgeable about health and medicine.

She loved to cook, sew, travel, read, and entertain. She loved life and everyone in it. She never met a stranger and would help anyone with her gracious heart.

Survivors include her sister, Isolde Romen and husband Thomas, of Stuttgart, Germany; two nieces, Dr. Daniela Reisling, Julia Romen, both of Stuttgart, Germany; cousin, Karin Neumann, of California, and her daughter, Michelle (Art) Orona, of Cookeville; special sisters, Mary Young, of Cookeville, Helen (Thomas) Varnadore, of Sparta, Shirley (Clif) Gill, of Okeechobee, Florida, Sherry (Bruce) Griffith, of McMinnville; and many extended family members and friends.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m., June 6, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home. Dewey Young will officiate. The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m., June 6, at the funeral home.

Hunter Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation and memorial arrangements.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

exam: Latest 9A0-080 Practice Exam Questions On Store, Buy Latest 0B0-107 Exam Demo With New Discount, Exambible 646-057 Actual Questions Online Sale, Pass the BI0-150 Exam Guide For All Candidates From All Over The World, We Provide ACSO-ACC-05 Study Guide Pdf With The Knowledge And Skills, Provide Discount ACSO-REVG-01 Exam Practice Pdf With Low Price, Latest Upload C2150-508 Practice Questions On Sale, Latest Upload HC-031-121-CHS Brain Dumps For Download, Recenty Updated HC-811 Training Is Your Best Choice, Exampassok 000-649 Vce 100% Pass With A High Score, To Pass Your Exam HP2-E50 Vce Software On Store, Helpful 000-317 Exam Materials Guaranteed Success, Passguide 00M-222 Exam Questions With 100% Pass Rate, The Most Recommended 070-506 Exam Vce With Accurate Answers, Provide Discount 070-665 Practice Questions Sale, Up To Date 1Z1-131 Prep Guide Is Your Best Choice, Download 1Z1-807 Sample Questions with PDF and VCE Engine, 100% Real 1Z0-204 Test Pdf For Sale, 100% Pass Rate VCP310-UP-VCP410 Practice Is What You Need To Take, 100% Pass Guaranteed or Full Refund 1z0-436 Exam Paper Pdf With High Quality,

weight loss: weight tracking website all meat diet weight loss baby food diet weight loss gm diet weight loss results thirty day weight loss challenge pawn stars corey harrison weight loss aubagio side effects exercise for weight loss in urdu john assaraf weight loss brix fitness weight loss how long what supplement is good for weight loss medical weight loss solutions roswell ga dr roller weight loss clinic oprah weight loss secrets tiffany rinehart weight loss pearce brosnans wifes weight loss diet tips for quick weight loss why was dinitrophenol used weight loss excel weight loss tracker template weight loss for women in their 20s free weight loss photos painful mouth sores weight loss joint pain testosterone for weight loss schedule calorie counter weight loss weight loss with vitamin b12 shots near 92010 how to get through plateaus in weight loss pinterest meal prep for weight loss weight loss for men 22 years old prevent weight gain after weight loss how to eat out female gym program for weight loss and toning bogus weight loss programs are black plums bad for weight loss drinking wine weight loss increase metabolism for weight loss which weight loss pill will get the metabolism booster what weight loss surgery has the shortest recovery time sauna weight loss results weight loss pills fat burner purely inspired weight loss reviews

cbd oil: infused edibles cbd interaction define cbd oil in georgia relieve cbd fountain of health cbd oil cbd oil rsho is cbd oil same as hemp oil any reviews king canine cbd epilepsy and psychosis cbd vape burns throat cbd and hypoglycemia cbd oil brothers anti inflammatory spray green roads cbd stock price cbd measurement cannabis infused coconut oil puresource water filtration ingesting essential oils mayo clinic cbd oill definition molecular cv sciences cbd balm patent on cannabinoids how to start a cbd oil business snopes fact check panapet supplement with cbd oil cbd oil st charles mo do companies test for cbd cbd oil with lexapro vancouver cbd oil best cbd oil for liver disease how much is 750 best cbd oil high times 500mg cbd gummies cbd oil drinks cbd oil hemp bomb cbd oil and colds cbd for toothache can you travel with cbd oil to sicily def of molecule

male enhancement: natural male sex drive boosters how much does viagra cost in playa del carmen side effects of not having sex muscular dick top ten erectile dysfunction pills is it safe to order viagra from canada levitra price costco low libido diarhea fatigue erectile dysfunction from sleeping pills pills that make ur penis grow average german penis size is viagra subsidized by the government how to make penis bigger naturaly men who suffer from lack of sex drive how to make your dick bigger for masterbating quickly without pills how to improve sex drive with pcos ginger man sex how to increase flaccid length premier zen pills powerman male enhancement gel male enhancement tesults polypropylene male enhancement procedure penis enlargement exercise video porn pure encapsulations low libido penis enlargement dhea cream generic tadalafil 40 mg penis growth story 12 inches soft sertraline sex drive low fat diet and sex drive bodybuilding forum durham electronics sex drive for sale viagra savings tadalista 20 review buy viagra reddit how to elarge penis cheapest viagra cialis online sex tablets for male viagra canada overnight shipping what viagra cialis poxet what are the uses vigrx plus gnc staminol ultra side effects

face mask: masks for smoke n95 how often do you do a face mask n95 mask vs n99 mask lush face mask 3m n95 filter mask dust mask under face shield usgi extreme cold weather face mask oni surgical mask face masks sephora qty 1000 surgical mask walmart led face mask benefits 3m 7500 respirator mask face mask home depot respirator mask chemist protective face masks black mold wearing surgical mask when ill 3m air charcoal filter for face mask 3m 9600 face mask design n95 mask face masks for pollution dust mask model berrisom face mask collagen review link dust mask dust mask gas n95 face mask dirt nosk n95 mask oni dust mask amazon porcelain face masks respirator positive half mask murse surgical mask bra respirator vs surgical mask gas mask respirator the division surgical face mask shark teeth disposable sleep masks surgical mask n99 how much is an n95 mask why should your wear a dust mask rite aid n95 mask wiki commons respirator mask images health face mask

vape: vape mechanic what happens if you vape without juice frontier airlines vape policy prohibited vaporizer vapewild mystery flavors best vape pen for oil cartridges 2018 switchback ecig mod nike vapor strike football ecig charleston email e cigarette research 2017 vape juice cloudy vaporizer nicotine juice cyclops colossus buy ejuice online vapetasia rainbow road vaping oils for sale vaping lung illness reasons to quit vaping vaping related illnesses water vapor machine vaping trump how to stop vape from popping does vaping make you cough best vape juice deals reddit vaping weed health risks tobeco mini super tank parts e juice vending machine shop pod resistance coils puritan e cigarette sigelei top 1 update smok osub king kit cheap e vape kits the vapor shop newnan ga nord not connecting vapor mods best 100w mod e cig tank system sai voopoo drag first death linked to vaping