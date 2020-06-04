Sigrid Karoline Marie Miller

Sigrid Karoline Marie Miller, 76, passed away May 17, 2020, at Erlanger Hospital.

She was born May 3, 1944, in Boxburg, Germany, to August Lindner and Hildegard Lindner Kifer.

She studied in Lebanon where she earned a master’s degree in theological studies. She later became a contracting officer, negotiating several high-profile contracts between the United States and Germany. She received several awards of recognition of excellence in her field.

She spoke seven languages and could write in five. She was very knowledgeable about health and medicine.

She loved to cook, sew, travel, read, and entertain. She loved life and everyone in it. She never met a stranger and would help anyone with her gracious heart.

Survivors include her sister, Isolde Romen and husband Thomas, of Stuttgart, Germany; two nieces, Dr. Daniela Reisling, Julia Romen, both of Stuttgart, Germany; cousin, Karin Neumann, of California, and her daughter, Michelle (Art) Orona, of Cookeville; special sisters, Mary Young, of Cookeville, Helen (Thomas) Varnadore, of Sparta, Shirley (Clif) Gill, of Okeechobee, Florida, Sherry (Bruce) Griffith, of McMinnville; and many extended family members and friends.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m., June 6, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home. Dewey Young will officiate. The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m., June 6, at the funeral home.

Hunter Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation and memorial arrangements.