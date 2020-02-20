Singing at New Hope Baptist
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 20, 2020 12:17 pm
There will be a gospel singing at New Hope Baptist Church, at 6 p.m., March 14, 2020, featuring Right on Time. Food and fellowship. More information: (931) 261-4558.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.