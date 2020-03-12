SkinRitual offers better health through skincare

By Rachel Auberger

Skin is the human body’s largest organ but is also often the most overlooked when it comes to health. Erin Temple at SkinRitual aims to help clients take care of the body’s natural defense system.

“A healthy skin will help create a healthy you,” Temple stated. “Your skin helps protect the rest of your body from bacteria you encounter every day.”

Temple, who opened SkinRitual in August 2019 but has been working in esthetics since 2011, said she knows having healthy skin takes dedication and commitment.

“Healthy skin is not an overnight process, but I am here to help,” she said.

SkinRitual offers a variety of services, including facials, body treatments, hand treatments, chemical peels, and waxing services.

“I offer customized facials,” she explained. “I like when a client comes in and trusts me to help them find the right treatment for their skin. No two people are the same, so to have standard facials and treatment doesn’t make sense.”

Temple said she works alongside her clients to help them find not only the right in-house treatment but also to build the right at-home regimen for maintaining healthy skin.

In addition to regular services, which can be scheduled between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, with additional appointments available on Saturdays, Temple said that once a month Botox and fillers are available.

“Tyroma Rigsby, who owns a health clinic in Lebanon, comes in to provide services for our clients here,” Temple said as she explained Botox serves both health and cosmetic purposes.

“We all want to look and feel younger, but healthy skin is a part of that,” Temple said. “Unhealthy skin can really add years to your appearance.”

Temple said she only uses hygienic processes when treating her patients. This includes hygienic waxing in which a typical “basin” of wax isn’t used.

“You don’t double dip when eating chips,” she laughed. “Why would you want to do that when putting something on your skin with all those open pores to let someone else’s bacteria in? I only use hygienic waxing procedures – along with all other services I offer being hygienic.”

To add to her services and her clients’ desires for healthy, younger looking appearances, Temple attended permanent makeup school and, in August 2020, will begin offering permanent makeup services at SkinRitual.

“Right now, I have to work as a tattoo apprentice,” she explained. “So if anyone wants their eyeliner done or their lips or eyebrow make up permanently applied, they can schedule an appointment with me at Tennessee Ink, in Cookeville. But in August, I will be fully licensed and offering all services here at SkinRitual.”

Temple’s hope is that people will begin to take care of their skin and seek preventative and restoring care just like they do for their eyes, teeth, and yearly physicals.

“Skin care is not vanity,” she quoted. “Skin care is vital organ health.”