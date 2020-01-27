So, what’s the big deal about quid pro quo?

Democratic Dialog – By Debra Wines

We have all used a form of “quid pro quo” in certain situations. There also have been times we have all resorted to bribery. The biggest difference between quid pro quo and bribery seems to be money. If money is used to get someone to do something you want, it’s bribery. Quid pro quo is more along the lines of exchanging favors without expressly using something of real monetary value. Other closely related words are incentive, inducement, motive, stimulus, enticement, and the list go on. The words describe the action of getting someone to do something for you that would mutually benefit both of you. It is something most of us do every day.

It doesn’t necessarily mean whenever we have engaged in these similar acts that we are breaking the law. If that was true, every parent would be in jail, especially if our kids ratted us out. We have used bribery whenever we’ve said to our kids:

“I’ll pay you if you get good grades.”

“If you do some chores around the house, I give you an allowance.”

“If you play with your sister/brother for an hour, I’ll give you some money.”

“If you graduate from high school, I’ll buy you a car or get you the newest iPhone.”

Using quid pro quo with your kids is a bit different. It usually involves something that doesn’t have a monetary value:

“If you clean your room, I’ll allow you time on your Xbox.”

“If you get better grades on your next report card, I’ll extend your curfew.”

We all bargain with our kids and/or grandkids, because it sometimes makes our lives easier, we hope.

At work, we are given “incentives” to do a good job, whether it is additional time off, a raise or a promotion, or, in some cases, to keep your job. Bribery and quid pro quo can come into these situations as well. It seems to be how the world functions. This is true of all governments, too, whether they are foreign governments, our federal, state, or local governments. In some cases, people prefer to use the term, “negotiated compromise,” which more than likely means some kind of quid pro quo was used to make both parties feel as if they have won something valuable to them.

These actions are used every day. There is a line that can be easily crossed when it comes to whether one of those actions becomes illegal. We all know that it is illegal to bribe a police officer to avoid getting a ticket or being charged with a crime. We all know it is illegal to bribe or blackmail a public official in order to get special treatment. We have laws that must be followed for the benefit of all. That is not to say, that everyone who breaks a law gets caught and punished for it. When too many people choose to blatantly break those laws and are allowed to get away with that kind of behavior continually without any consequences or repercussions, it becomes a problem that threatens our justice system and our way of life. This is especially true if one of those people is the president of the United States.

This is the situation we, as a democratic republic, are facing right now with the impeachment of the president of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump. Mr. Trump, his lawyers, and fellow Republicans are telling us none of our laws and our Constitution apply to Donald Trump. They have been telling us that to question the president about anything is unpatriotic and treasonous. Donald Trump is not God, no matter what the far-right evangelicals say. He is not a king or supreme leader. Mr. Trump is not the Pope, whom Catholics believe is infallible in all matters of the Catholic faith. Donald Trump is an imperfect human being like the rest of us. The difference is that most of us are aware of our failings. We accept we are not perfect, and we usually accept the consequences and take responsibility for most of our behavior. We strive to improve ourselves, whether it is in a small or large way regularly.

That is not the situation with Donald Trump. He digs his heels in and surrounds himself with people that will do anything to remain in his inner circle of power. If their unbridled loyalty to him fails at any time, he will denounce them in no uncertain terms. Sadly, there is always another person fill a vacated place in his administration who is willing to bow, scrape, and break or bend rules and laws to win Mr. Trump’s favor. I know this kind of behavior has gone on since the Revolution and creation of the United States of America. We have seen it before, and, when the situation became so blatant that the American people could not accept or tolerate it, action was taken. It didn’t always get to the impeachment of a president, but lawmakers, judges, and other politicians have been subject to censure and/or removal from office for the good of the country, state, or local community.

Multiple polls are showing Americans wants a fair trial, which would include witnesses and documents that are essential to any trial. Some of Trump’s supporters want a fair trial because they believe he didn’t do anything wrong, and they want undeniable proof. The American public deserves truthful answers to the questions of whether Donald Trump broke the law by trying to bribe Ukraine, while holding back money in order to get them to help him win the 2020 election? According to the partial transcript of his call that was released to the public, it sounds that way. It doesn’t matter if he didn’t get exactly what he wanted and or that Ukraine eventually received most of the promised money after the public was made aware of Trump’s “perfect phone call”.