Sobriety checkpoint-White County
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | June 1, 2020 7:48 am
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Roadside Safety Checkpoints starting on June 1, 2020 through June 6, 2020, on State Route 136 in White County.
Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States. Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Troopers will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving.
