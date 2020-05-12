Sobriety roadside safety checkpoint – Van Buren County

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Roadside Safety Checkpoints starting on May 17th 2020 through May 23rd 2020 on State Route 111 in Van Buren County.

Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States. Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Troopers will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving.