Sonic Shootout 2019
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | December 27, 2019 10:38 am
Sonic Shootout 2019 Boys’ Champions. White County Warriors with Becca West, of Sonic – America’s Drive-In
Sonic Shootout 2019 Girls’ Runner Up. White County Warriorettes with Becca West, of Sonic – America’s Drive-In
Sonic Shootout 2019 Girls Champions. Macon County with Becca West, of Sonic – America’s Drive-In
Sonic Shootout 2019 Boys Runners Up. Warren County with Becca West, of Sonic – America’s Drive-In
Sonic Shootout Boys All Tournament. Team with Becca West, of Sonic – America’s Drive-In
Coaches. Lamar Rogers, Tennessee’s All-Time Winningest Coach, with Michael Dodgen, Eric Mitchell, and AD Terry Crain
