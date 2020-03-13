Southern Women’s Show cancelled

Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the 2020 Southern Women’s Show Nashville scheduled for March 26-29 has been cancelled. The decision comes after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency and requested that all non-essential events be rescheduled. All ticket holders will receive an email in the coming days with more information.

“We’re extremely disappointed to cancel this incredible event that brings the community together, however, the safety, health and well-being of attendees, exhibitors and other participants is our top priority,” said Stacy Abernethy, executive show manager of the Southern Women’s Show. “We look forward to seeing everyone next year for a fun weekend filled with shopping, celebrity guests, food demos and more.”