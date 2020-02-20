Sparks named new Fire Program Director for State Fire Academy

Jason Sparks, of Sparta, brings years of experience and education to his role as an educator at the Tennessee Fire Academy.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance announced today that Jason Sparks, of Sparta, has been promoted to serve as Fire Program Director for the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy, which is part of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Sparks, who has served in various training roles at the Academy since 2010, is currently the fire chief for the Doyle Volunteer Fire Department, in White County. A member of the Tennessee fire service since 1996 when he first joined the Sparta Fire Department, Sparks holds Associates of Arts degree in fire science from Volunteer State Community College as well as numerous firefighter certifications. Additionally, he is a licensed paramedic.

“My real world, professional experiences have helped shape my management style and given me practical opportunities to lead, manage, and educate firefighters,” Sparks said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to be appointed to this position, and I am excited about the chance to continue helping support the Tennessee fire service by training future generations of firefighters.”

Located in Bell Buckle, TFACA plans, develops, delivers, and facilitates education and training that promotes professionalism and competency of fire service and codes enforcement personnel. Through a standardized statewide program, Tennessee firefighters enhance their ability to protect the lives and properties of Tennessee citizens.

“As TFACA’s Fire Program Director, Jason will help plan for the Academy’s educational future while overseeing its day-to-day fire program operations,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley. “His experience and proven track record of training and instructing will help set the standards in the years to come for the Academy.”

A native of White County, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two children, hunting, and fishing.