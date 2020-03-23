Sparta Fitness statement
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 23, 2020 1:34 pm
Governor Lee has invoked “Executive Order 17,” which states, all gyms will temporarily close until April 6th. So we will comply with the Governor, and the gym will be closed until April 6th. Stick with us in this difficult time! Should you have any questions please call (931) 254-1010 or hit us up on FB messenger.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.