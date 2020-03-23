Sparta Fitness statement

Last Updated: March 23, 2020 at 1:38 pm

From Sparta Fitness

Governor Lee has invoked “Executive Order 17,” which states, all gyms will temporarily close until April 6th. So we will comply with the Governor, and the gym will be closed until April 6th. Stick with us in this difficult time! Should you have any questions please call (931) 254-1010 or hit us up on FB messenger.