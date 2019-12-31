Sparta karate athletes get big results during fall season

Last Updated: December 31, 2019 at 8:29 am

The fall competition season, which ended Dec. 7, produced some big results for Sparta karate athletes.

Twelve athletes from Bushido Karate Center combined to compete in 10 tournaments around the southeastern United States as well as three tournaments in Europe. According to Rachel Auberger, head coach for Team Bushido, only nine of those athletes are full-time competitors. The other three athletes competed in two or less events this season.

The local team combined to finish with 89 first place wins, 45 seconds, 29 thirds, 12 fourths, and 8 top eight finishes. In addition, the team won 10 Grand Championships – an award given to an athlete who, after winning first in their division, competes again against all other first place winners in the same discipline.

“I am very proud of our athletes,” Auberger said. “To have an upside-down pyramid in the awards category is a great feeling. To have significantly more first place finishes than any of our other placements means that our athletes are working hard every day. They aren’t winning by accident.”

According to Auberger, the athletes have various skills classes throughout the week plus a designated, intensive practice at the end of each week designed to help competitive athletes set and reach specific goals. In addition, competitive athletes are given home workout routines to complete each week as well as expected to put in several hours of skill-specific individual practice.

“We focus a lot on goal setting here,” Auberger explained. “I feel that it is the single, most important skill these athletes can develop. If they can set goals and understand the steps they need to take to reach those goals, they are capable of anything. It is a skill that they will use for the rest of their lives. It will transfer to the classroom, to home, to their careers.”

Parents of the Team Bushido athletes agree.

“We are so thankful to our amazing coaches at Bushido Karate Center for believing in our little guy and more importantly we are proud they are teaching him to believe in himself,” Melony Pryor, mother of 7-year-old athlete Kolt Pryor, said. “He has come a long way and learned so much this past tournament season. He has learned that if you really want something you have to be willing to set goals for yourself and then you have to work hard to achieve them.”

Alanna Webster, who has three athletes, Ben (12), Elyse (10) and Gracyn (8) on the team, seconded Pryor’s feelings. “The BKC competition team has been a great experience for our family. My kids love having the opportunity to perform and cheer on their teammates and fellow competitors. They have grown so much over the past year both as athletes and as leaders. Coach Rachel and Coach Dani are excellent motivators and have pushed all three of them to achieve the goals they have set for themselves. I can’t wait to see where they go from here.”

According to the parents, the athletes understand that hard work is needed to be successful, and they enjoy the sport.

“I am so proud to say my daughter is a part of the Bushido Karate Center competition team. She absolutely loves it and has grown so much in skill and confidence,” Amy Jarvis, whose daughter Loran (7) is part of the team, said. “I love watching how each child on this team supports each other while crushing their individual goals and having fun at the same time.”

“My family is beyond excited to see what 2020 brings for our three competitors. We’ve only been part of Bushido for a short time, but we can already tell this is a fit for our kids,” Lindsey Pugh, whose athletes McKenna (16), Hatcher (15) and Ryder (11) recently joined the team, agreed with the other parents. “The encouragement and support they get along with the push to rise above is unlike anything they’ve experienced.”

Auberger said the 2019 season may have ended, but this group of talented and dedicated athletes has already begun working for 2020.

“They have already set some new, pretty high goals for themselves,” she explained, “and they know that that means they have to get right back to work. I am impressed daily by the commitment these kids have. I am eager to see where this next season will take them.”