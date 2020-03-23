Sparta Veterinary Services explains COVID-19 procedures

From Sparta Veterinary Services LLC

ATTENTION: UPDATE on COVID-19 PROCEDURES

To be able to continue to offer the safest and best care to our clients we are closing our lobby to walk – in services. By calling ahead, medication refills are still available and will be walked out to your car. Pets will still be seen for regularly scheduled appoints. However, a tech will check-in pets from your car and deliver them back to you after being seen. All forms of payments are still being accepted (Cash, Credit/Debit, and Care credit) and as always payment is required at the time of service.

We are doing our part to help curve the virus and keep everyone safe and healthy. We appreciate your compliance with our procedures to do this. If you are experiencing any symptoms please call to reschedule. (931) 739-8800

Thank you – We love and value all of our clients.