Sparta Veterinary Services explains COVID-19 procedures
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 23, 2020 1:06 pm
From Sparta Veterinary Services LLC
ATTENTION: UPDATE on COVID-19 PROCEDURES
To be able to continue to offer the safest and best care to our clients we are closing our lobby to walk – in services. By calling ahead, medication refills are still available and will be walked out to your car. Pets will still be seen for regularly scheduled appoints. However, a tech will check-in pets from your car and deliver them back to you after being seen. All forms of payments are still being accepted (Cash, Credit/Debit, and Care credit) and as always payment is required at the time of service.
We are doing our part to help curve the virus and keep everyone safe and healthy. We appreciate your compliance with our procedures to do this. If you are experiencing any symptoms please call to reschedule. (931) 739-8800
Thank you – We love and value all of our clients.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.