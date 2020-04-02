Sparta Walmart can only be accessed through one entrance
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | April 2, 2020 8:34 am
Photo by DENISE WHERLEY
According to an assistant manager at Walmart, in Sparta, effective immediately, the store has changed the manner in which shoppers can enter the store. Shoppers will only be able to enter at the grocery entrance.
