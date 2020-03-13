Sparta-White County, Doyle officials take pledge to complete census

To show their support for the 2020 census, White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson, Sparta Mayor Jeff Young, and Doyle Vice Mayor Tim Brock all gathered to sign a pledge that their households will be participating in this year’s census.

By Rachel Auberger

The 2020 census will mark the 24th time that the country has counted its population since 1790, and, according to White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson, this year’s count is critical to White County.

“It is extremely important that everyone responds to the census,” Robinson said. “White County’s population has grown since the last census in 1990, but, if the census numbers don’t show it, we don’t reap the benefits.”

The count is mandated by the Constitution and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, a nonpartisan government agency. The 2020 Census, which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau (a nonpartisan government agency), counts the population in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands).

The census is only taken every 10 years, as mandated by the U.S. Constitution, and, according to Robinson, all grants, programs, and even state representatives and the boundaries for congressional and state districts that will be provided to White County until 2030 will be based on this year’s census. The list of programs affected by the numbers from the 2020 census also includes programs to support education, rural areas, to restore wildlife, to prevent child abuse, to prepare for wildfires, and to provide housing assistance for older adults.

“The numbers help determine the amount of federal funding that communities like ours receive and how we’re represented at the state and federal level,” Robinson said.

Billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other resources across the country annually, but they are dispersed based on census data, so a complete and accurate count is critical for White County and each of the communities within it.

To get an accurate count, the U.S. Census Bureau must:

Make an accurate list of every residence in the U.S. and five U.S. territories – including houses, apartments, dormitories, military barracks, and more.

Get a member of every residence to complete the census online, by phone, or by mail in March and April of 2020.

Follow up in person with homes that have not responded.

There are three ways that the Census Bureau will initially collect responses from people for the 2020 Census: online, by phone, and by mail.

White County residents should receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 census in the mail this week. Once the invitation arrives, residents can respond online, through an app, or by mail. Robinson encouraged anyone needing help to stop by his office or visit White County Public Library where personnel are willing to help with online access.

Starting in May 2020, the Census Bureau will begin following up in person with homes that have not responded to the census.

To ensure a complete and accurate count, the Census Bureau counts people at their usual residence, which is the place where they live and sleep most of the time, with a few exceptions.

People who do not have a usual residence should be counted where they are on Census Day (April 1, 2020), and the Census Bureau has special processes in place to ensure the following groups are counted:

People who live in group living arrangements, such as college dorms, military barracks, skilled nursing facilities, correctional facilities, and shelters.

People who live in transitory living situations, such as RV parks, campgrounds, marinas, and hotels.

To help ensure all White County residents are participating in the 2020 Census and since participation is mandated by federal law, the county applied for – and received – a $10,000 grant from Tennessee Department of Justice. The grant monies will be used to encourage participation, increase awareness, and create response centers in each district of the county where there will be someone available to help residents respond electronically using tablets and laptops.

Robinson said, “The census results affect our community every day and will continue to do so for the next 10 years.”