Sparta-White County Rescue Squad called to Burgess Falls
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 25, 2020 2:48 pm
Sparta-White County Rescue Squad was paged on a mutual aid call earlier today to assist Putnam County Rescue with a female who was reportedly at the bottom of Burgess Falls, with a broken ankle. According to T.C. Good, assistant chief of Sparta-White County Rescue Squad, when Sparta volunteers arrived, Putnam County Rescue had already retrieved the patient. No further details were available. (Photo by T.C. GOOD)
