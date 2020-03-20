Spartan Shootout archery results – Adcock places first
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 20, 2020 1:45 pm
By Jerry Lowery
The White County Archery team took first place in the Spartan Shootout held the weekend of March 14. The Warrior team finished second place overall. Rob Adcock placed first in the high school male division. Katie Hutchings placed third in the high school female division, and Bo Harman placed second in the high school male division.
