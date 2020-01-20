Special Olympics Powerlifting Meet

These are the following stats from the Powerlifting meet in Marietta, Georgia on Jan. 11, 2020:

Mary Bailey: Total of 3 Gold Medals

Deadlift: 215 lbs Gold Medal

BenchPress: 110 lbs Gold Medal

Overall Raw Push/Pull Winner in her division: Gold Medal

Jordan Casey: Total of 4 Gold Medals

Deadlift: 314 lbs Gold Medal

BenchPress: 121 lbs Gold Medal

Squat: 165 lbs Gold Medal

Overall Raw Push/Pull Winner in his division: Gold Medal

Calvin Jones: Total of 4 Gold Medals

Deadlift: 319.5 lbs Gold Medal

Benchpress: 231 lbs Gold Medal

Squat: 220 lbs Gold Medal

Overall Raw Push/Pull Winner in his division: Gold Medal

Jeffrey Wade: 2 Blue Ribbons and 1 White Ribbon

Deadlift: 176 lbs Blue Ribbon 4th place

Benchpress: 99 lbs Blue Ribbon 4th place

5th place in overall raw push/pull in his division

Caleb Jones: Total of 3 Gold Medals

Deadlift: 138 lbs Gold Medal

Benchpress: 83 lbs Gold Medal

Overall Raw Push/Pull Winner in his division: Gold Medal

Lucas Haston: Total of 3 Gold Medals

Deadlift: 116 lbs Gold Medal

Benchpress: 55 lbs Gold Medal

Overall Raw Push/Pull Winner in his division: Gold Medal

Jeremy Parrish: Total of 3 Gold Medals

Deadlift: 149 lbs Gold Medal

Benchpress: 72 lbs Gold Medal

Overall Raw Push/Pull Winner in his division: Gold Medal

“These are the greatest group of athletes a coach could have,” said Nina Weston, Area 9 Special Olympics powerlifting coach