Special Olympics Powerlifting Meet
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 20, 2020 1:10 pm
These are the following stats from the Powerlifting meet in Marietta, Georgia on Jan. 11, 2020:
Mary Bailey: Total of 3 Gold Medals
- Deadlift: 215 lbs Gold Medal
- BenchPress: 110 lbs Gold Medal
- Overall Raw Push/Pull Winner in her division: Gold Medal
Jordan Casey: Total of 4 Gold Medals
- Deadlift: 314 lbs Gold Medal
- BenchPress: 121 lbs Gold Medal
- Squat: 165 lbs Gold Medal
- Overall Raw Push/Pull Winner in his division: Gold Medal
Calvin Jones: Total of 4 Gold Medals
- Deadlift: 319.5 lbs Gold Medal
- Benchpress: 231 lbs Gold Medal
- Squat: 220 lbs Gold Medal
- Overall Raw Push/Pull Winner in his division: Gold Medal
Jeffrey Wade: 2 Blue Ribbons and 1 White Ribbon
- Deadlift: 176 lbs Blue Ribbon 4th place
- Benchpress: 99 lbs Blue Ribbon 4th place
- 5th place in overall raw push/pull in his division
Caleb Jones: Total of 3 Gold Medals
- Deadlift: 138 lbs Gold Medal
- Benchpress: 83 lbs Gold Medal
- Overall Raw Push/Pull Winner in his division: Gold Medal
Lucas Haston: Total of 3 Gold Medals
- Deadlift: 116 lbs Gold Medal
- Benchpress: 55 lbs Gold Medal
- Overall Raw Push/Pull Winner in his division: Gold Medal
Jeremy Parrish: Total of 3 Gold Medals
- Deadlift: 149 lbs Gold Medal
- Benchpress: 72 lbs Gold Medal
- Overall Raw Push/Pull Winner in his division: Gold Medal
“These are the greatest group of athletes a coach could have,” said Nina Weston, Area 9 Special Olympics powerlifting coach
