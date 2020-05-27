Stafford is indicted for first degree murder and aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult, her son

According to a press release issued by Bryant Dunaway, district attorney general for the 13th Judicial District, on Feb. 15, 2019, investigators with Sparta Police Department began an investigation into the alleged neglect and mistreatment of Mark Christopher Stafford, age 42, by his mother Betty Ann Stafford.

Dunaway stated that Mark Stafford, who had Down Syndrome, was a vulnerable adult. His mother, Betty Ann Stafford, was his caretaker. Mark Stafford was reported deceased by his mother several hours after his death, according to Dunaway. Upon responding to the residence, officers and emergency medical personnel found Mark Stafford to be deceased.

Mark Stafford was sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy. According to the medical examiner’s findings, his death was caused by severe malnutrition and sepsis associated with severe sores on his body. Mark Stafford weighed 54 pounds at his death.

Investigators with the District Attorney General’s Office joined with investigators from Sparta Police Department who worked together to further the investigation into the death of Mark Stafford.

The results of the investigation were presented to the White County Grand Jury, on May 21, 2020. After hearing proof, according to Dunaway, the Grand Jury found probable cause that Betty Ann Stafford committed the following criminal offenses. True bills of indictment were issued.

(1) Aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult, a Class B felony

(2) First degree felony murder

Betty Ann Stafford was arrested May 22, 2020, by officers with Sparta Police Department. She was booked into the White County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing..

Tennessee state law requires reporting of suspected abuse of a vulnerable or elderly adult. Call 1-888- APS-TENN (277-8366) or visit https://reportadultabuse.dhs.tn.gov/.