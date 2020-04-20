State launches Care Through Conversation Program

A No-Cost Program to Help Older Tennesseans who are Isolated

(April 20, 2020) – Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability announced a new support program to help the state’s older adults who are facing social isolation and food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Care Through Conversation program will help ensure the needs of older adults are met through a regularly scheduled telephone call during which a volunteer will conduct a needs assessment coupled with warm conversation to guarantee the participant is safe both mentally and physically. At minimum, volunteers will conduct one call a week, but additional calls can be requested.

“I applaud the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability for developing a creative and thoughtful program that will help ensure the needs of some of our most vulnerable will continue to be met amid the ongoing public health crisis,” said Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee. “Having personally volunteered for the program, I can attest firsthand how much a simple phone call helps brighten the day of those isolated from everyday life.”

“In our experience, a regular check-in from a volunteer can help make sure that older adults have all they need at home – food in the refrigerator and pantry, prescriptions in the medicine chest and kind words from a friend on the telephone,” said Jim Shulman, executive director of TCAD.

Volunteers will go through a background check and be provided training materials with conversational ques and instructions on how to handle common situations.

To register someone who could benefit from a Care Through Conversation phone call, click here or call 615-253-4307.