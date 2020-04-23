State Senator Paul Bailey to host telephone town hall today
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | April 23, 2020 8:45 am
Last Updated: April 23, 2020 at 8:46 am
(April 23, 2020) – State Senator Paul Bailey (R-Sparta) will hold a telephone town hall at 6 p.m. CST, April 23, to provide an update to citizens in Senate District 15. The virtual town hall will focus on education, as well as assistance for those seeking unemployment and small business aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Citizens can join the virtual town hall by calling (931) 236-2877.
Senate District 15 includes Cumberland, Jackson, Overton, Bledsoe, Putnam, and White counties.
