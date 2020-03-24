Staying alive in a China virus world

The Right Stuff – By Donald Holman

Let’s just start with the title. One would think calling this the “China virus” or the “China flu” would be completely unremarkable. After all, SARS and MERS and even Lyme disease are all named after the places they first occurred. Be we are now told by our world-wise “minders,” our “betters” that naming this virus in the same way we have named these things for at least 150 years is somehow prejudicial and unfair to the Chinese. But look at who is making these silly arguments. It is the silly “politically correct” crowd. Nuff said. China virus it is! Those people already confuse too many issues with their silly notions.

And right on cue, these same useful idiots now complain that President Trump’s morning progress reports with the nation’s top doctors are somehow “dangerous” and are going to get people killed. Can these people not give it a rest, even in times like these? These dangerous partisans are not upset because President Trump is dangerous but rather because he is effective, unwilling to suffer the idiots of the PC press corps, and focused on delivering results for all of us. They can’t have that happening!

Let’s take a look at the professional Democrat politicians’ report card to-date. By professionals I mean the national Democrats such as Joe Biden (does he know where he is this week?) and the congressional Democrats. We had our first case of Chinese flu on Jan. 21st, and, just 10 days later, President Trump closed the borders to Chinese visitors. The professional Democrats, led by Joe Biden who called Trump a hysterical xenophobia-ist (Is that a word?) immediately took up the hue and cry calling President Trump a racist and the usual bigot, homophobe, etc. After all, they could not admit he was way ahead of them in recognizing the growing threat. The Democrats were still busy trying to figure out a convincing enough lie to get him impeached on Jan. 31st. Then, once the president focused the nation’s attention on the growing threat, he called on Congress to pass a bill supporting the people during this difficult time. Right on cue, as usual, the national Dems larded up the bill with abortion funding and all kinds of other issues having nothing to do with the Chinese flu emergency. Their efforts have been defeated to this point, but don’t expect those efforts to go away. Look for the Democrats to continue in their attempts to get relief money to illegal aliens living among us when the final formula for sending checks is announced. The Democrats, having spent the last three plus years calling the president a dictator, are angry now that the president isn’t acting in a more dictatorial way toward the states and closing down their functions. These people are never happy.

So, in the midst of this crisis, there is one thing you can count on. The national Democrat Party will do all in its power to promote its own agenda, regardless of whether that responds to the need of the hour. Keep that in mind as the response to this crisis unfolds. And we, as Republicans, need to be prepared to reject their advances. The word I hear is that in spite of their best efforts, several of the Democrats special interest groups were taken care of in the last bill. Republicans have always been reluctant to call out the Democrats, preferring to swallow hard and present a united front. This must end!

Let me respond to the liberal’s silly calls for Republicans to not take the checks sent out by the government during this crisis. The way I feel about it is every person whose taxes will pay for the spending deserves their fair share of the money being given away. Believe me, your taxes will be used to pay for the resulting deficit, whether you take it or not. Many of us have a three-to-six months savings account that Dave Ramsey and most other financial planners call for. But many of us do not. I hope, as this crisis progresses, many people who owe for every furnishing in their house, including their big screen, take a look at their precarious financial situation and decide to adopt a pay-as-you-go lifestyle. You will sleep much better as a result.

Finally, we get to the situation locally. In many of the small counties of Tennessee, we have zero infections from the Chinese flu. We all know this situation will probably not hold. But we can and should be able to keep the spread to a minimum number of people if we all practice being good neighbors. We possess unique advantages in having only a few thousand inside our county borders. Let’s make sure we let everyone know if we have a case of the Chinese flu in our household.

By being aware, and practicing good hygiene, we can take advantage of our small community in ways large cities cannot. Let’s check on older friends and neighbors, maybe that uncle and/or aunt we haven’t heard from or spoken to in a while, and make sure they have what they need. While many or all of our churches may be closed, through livestreaming we can keep the communication and prayer chain alive.

Finally, let us consider the goal. Many promising therapies are being discovered, and more will be discovered; we have the best minds in the world being focused on this Chinese flu problem. So, we should have faith and be of good cheer. Promising breakthroughs are on the horizon! Our goal now becomes to delay the spread of this virus. We all know we cannot stay hunkered down forever, but forever is not the goal. Let’s each one of us determine to not be the first in our county to fall ill from this virus.